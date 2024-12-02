News

‘Big Brother’ joins fight against criminals in Mthatha

Municipality plans to deploy more than 100 CCTV cameras in hotpots in and around Eastern Cape town

Premium
By SIKHO NTSHOBANE - 02 December 2024

About 102 CCTV cameras will be installed in and around Mthatha, including at taxi ranks, to help fight rampant crime and illegal dumping...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

ANC DP Paul Mashatile delivers Steve Tshwete Memorial Lecture
2024 National Day of Prayer for all South Africans