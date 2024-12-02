Body of 20-year-old ‘hero’ recovered at resort

The body of 20-year-old Aden Niekerk has been recovered at the Pearson Park Resort in Colchester.
Niekerk drowned while saving a girl from drowning during a church outing on Sunday.
Police spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said one of the group members got into difficulty while swimming in the river, and Niekerk went into the water to assist her.
“It is alleged that the girl who was in difficulty came to the surface and to safety, but Niekerk did not surface again,” he said.
“SAPS search and rescue, Coastal Rescue, as well as National Sea Rescue Institute divers searched the area with no success of finding him on Sunday.
“The search was called off and resumed on Monday morning.”
Niekerk’s mother is at the scene.
HeraldLIVE
Image: SUPPLIED
