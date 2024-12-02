Child drowns swimming with friends in East London

Tragedy struck when a young boy drowned in East London on Sunday afternoon.
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said its rescuers were quickly dispatched to the scene after eyewitness reports of a drowning in progress in the surf zone at Eastward Ho, Gonubie.
“NSRI East London duty crew responded to the NSRI East London station 7 rescue base to prepare to launch rescue craft while an NSRI off-duty rescue swimmer, who lives nearby to the scene, and our NSRI rescue vehicle, with NSRI rescue swimmers on board, responded,” NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said.
Priority-Care Ambulance Service and the SAPS were activated.
“On arrival on the scene our off-duty NSRI rescue swimmer launched into the water and reached a male child who was floating face down in the water and he rescued the child to the shoreline where CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) efforts commenced,” Lambinon said.
“NSRI medics and Priority-Care paramedics continued with extensive CPR efforts but sadly, after all efforts to resuscitate the child were exhausted, the child was declared deceased.”
Lambinon said it appeared that children were swimming when the boy got into difficulties in the water.
The body of the child has been taken into the care of government health forensic pathology services and police.
Police have opened an inquest docket.
The NSRI conveyed condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

