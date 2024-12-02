News

Food basket stays mixed bag as festive season adds to pressure at tills

Shoppers seeking bargains as household grocery bill unaffordable for most

Premium
02 December 2024
Rosa-Karoo Loewe
Reporter

As shoppers head into the craze of the festive season, their November food basket remained a mixed bag, with items such as milk and butternut at the same price for the last three months in Buffalo City metro...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Border Management Authority briefs media on festive season operations at ports ...
ANC DP Paul Mashatile delivers Steve Tshwete Memorial Lecture