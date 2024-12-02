Food basket stays mixed bag as festive season adds to pressure at tills
Shoppers seeking bargains as household grocery bill unaffordable for most
As shoppers head into the craze of the festive season, their November food basket remained a mixed bag, with items such as milk and butternut at the same price for the last three months in Buffalo City metro...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.