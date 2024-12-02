News

Hawks circling BCM’s ‘money pool’ shambles

Investigators raid city’s supply chain unit, administrative headquarters to find out what happened to R32m spent on long-delayed project

Premium
By ASANDA NINI - 02 December 2024

Buffalo City Metro officials responsible for the dismal failure of the R30m Mdantsane swimming pool upgrades may land in the deep end with the Hawks now hot on their trail...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

ANC DP Paul Mashatile delivers Steve Tshwete Memorial Lecture
2024 National Day of Prayer for all South Africans