A 30-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment by the KwaMaqoma regional court for raping his 13-year-old stepdaughter.
The incidents occurred in October and November 2022 in KwaMaqoma.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Siyabonga Duma took advantage of the situation when the victim’s mother was intoxicated.
NPA regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said Duma raped the young girl multiple times over an extended period.
“The accused is said to have threatened the victim with a knife during the assaults, warning her not to tell anyone, or else he would kill her,” he said.
“The victim reported the abuse to her cousin, who informed the police.”
This led to a formal investigation and Duma’s arrest. He pleaded not guilty to the charge of rape.
However, state prosecutor advocate Tanduxolo Maxhaulana presented compelling arguments, citing the girl’s testimony and corroborating evidence from witnesses, including the girl’s cousin and medical reports.
Stepdad jailed for 20 years for raping girl, 13
Image: 123RF
A 30-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment by the KwaMaqoma regional court for raping his 13-year-old stepdaughter.
The incidents occurred in October and November 2022 in KwaMaqoma.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Siyabonga Duma took advantage of the situation when the victim’s mother was intoxicated.
NPA regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said Duma raped the young girl multiple times over an extended period.
“The accused is said to have threatened the victim with a knife during the assaults, warning her not to tell anyone, or else he would kill her,” he said.
“The victim reported the abuse to her cousin, who informed the police.”
This led to a formal investigation and Duma’s arrest. He pleaded not guilty to the charge of rape.
However, state prosecutor advocate Tanduxolo Maxhaulana presented compelling arguments, citing the girl’s testimony and corroborating evidence from witnesses, including the girl’s cousin and medical reports.
R5,000 bail for deputy principal, 63, accused of raping 12-year-old pupil
The court found the girl’s account of the abuse to be credible and consistent and Duma was convicted based on the overwhelming evidence.
Tyali said the sentence emphasised the severity of the crime and the victim’s vulnerability.
“The victim was acknowledged as a competent witness, and the case was processed with the necessary safeguards in place to ensure her wellbeing during the proceedings,” he said.
Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Barry Madolo welcomed the sentence.
“This case is a stark reminder of the importance of protecting our children from harm, particularly from those who abuse positions of trust,” he said.
“We hope that the sentence will bring some measure of justice to the victim, and send a strong message that sexual violence, particularly against children, will not be tolerated.”
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos