BCM mayor booed at opening of season celebrations
Opposition parties say the crowd's reaction should be a concern to the city's leadership
Buffalo City Metro mayor Princess Faku was jeered and booed at celebrations attended by thousands to switch on the city’s festive lights and herald the start of the summer season...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.