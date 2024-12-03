East London taxi driver sentenced to two life terms for raping and impregnating girl, 11

A taxi driver has been handed two life terms by the East London regional court for repeatedly raping and impregnating an 11-year-old girl in Duncan Village.
Phelo Mgoba, 25, who was convicted on two counts of rape, committed the crimes in May and June 2022.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said Mgoba approached the girl on May 27 that year, while she was walking home from school, and invited her to his shack.
“The victim went to the shack out of curiosity, where she was raped,” Tyali said.
Mgoba struck again on June 6, when he invited the girl to his shack and sexually assaulted her.
After the second incident, the girl went missing, prompting her family to launch a search.
The family later discovered that Mgoba was known to them, having attended school with the girl’s uncle.
The incident was reported to the police on June 7 2022.
Image: 123RF/albund
The girl was examined at the Mdantsane Thuthuzela Care Centre, where it was confirmed that she was about two weeks’ pregnant.
Due to her young age, her family decided to have the pregnancy terminated.
During the trial, Mgoba pleaded not guilty, prompting prosecutor Fezile Fini to lead the evidence of the girl, who was assisted by an intermediary.
The girl’s mother, grandmother and uncle also provided crucial evidence.
In his cross-examination, Fini emphasised that the girl was too young to consent to sexual intercourse, a fact that Mgoba could not dispute.
Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Barry Madolo welcomed the sentence, acknowledging the diligent work of the police investigators, the prosecution team, the Thuthuzela Care Centre, the intermediary and the court preparation officer, Maki Menqe.
