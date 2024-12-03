Mashatile's wife to return 'precious stone' to alleged ponzi mastermind

Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s wife, Humile, will return a diamond she was given by the alleged mastermind of a diamond scam investment, Louis Liebenberg. Mashatile’s office confirmed in a brief statement that Humile was given an unsolicited gift of a precious stone by Liebenberg.

Without giving more details or a timeline, the head of Mashatile’s office, Mduduzi Mbada, said after Humile received the precious stone, professionals were engaged to verify its authenticity and value so it could be declared.

“While dealing with this matter, a number of allegations surfaced against Mr Liebenberg. Due to the nature of the allegations made against the donor, Mr Mbada decided that the gift should be returned. Arrangements are under way to return the gift. The [deputy president] and Mrs Mashatile are fully briefed and have agreed to the decision,” reads the statement.