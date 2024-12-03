Despite the time lapse, the victim and the two minors gave clear and consistent testimony.
Their accounts, along with medical evidence showing serious injuries to the victim, convinced the court of Bushula’s guilt.
The court imposed the mandatory minimum sentence of life imprisonment.
Bushula’s name was added to the National Register for Sexual Offenders.
Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Barry Madolo welcomed the sentence.
“This conviction and sentence sends a strong message that crimes against children will not be tolerated,” Madolo said.
Madolo commended Phoofolo, the investigating team and the court preparation officer for ensuring justice for the victim.
“The case was successfully prosecuted thanks to the efforts of Mr Phoofolo, the police, the medical team and the support of the court’s intermediary and court preparation officer, Ms Bayaphi,” Madolo said.
DispatchLIVE
Mdantsane man gets life term for raping girl, 10
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew
The Mdantsane regional court has sentenced Nkululeko “Wewe” Bushula, 39, to life imprisonment for the rape of a 10-year-old girl.
The incident occurred on March 3 2022 in Mdantsane.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the victim and two minor male relatives were locked outside their home by their grandmother on the fateful evening after being accused of making a noise.
Bushula, known to the children, offered to take them to his home but instead took them to a secluded area where he raped the girl.
“He instructed the two boys to sleep separately,” Tyali said.
Bushula pleaded not guilty, claiming the victim had falsely implicated him.
However, prosecutor Phillip Phoofolo pointed out inconsistencies in Bushula’s defence.
DNA links man to rape 14 years ago
Despite the time lapse, the victim and the two minors gave clear and consistent testimony.
Their accounts, along with medical evidence showing serious injuries to the victim, convinced the court of Bushula’s guilt.
The court imposed the mandatory minimum sentence of life imprisonment.
Bushula’s name was added to the National Register for Sexual Offenders.
Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Barry Madolo welcomed the sentence.
“This conviction and sentence sends a strong message that crimes against children will not be tolerated,” Madolo said.
Madolo commended Phoofolo, the investigating team and the court preparation officer for ensuring justice for the victim.
“The case was successfully prosecuted thanks to the efforts of Mr Phoofolo, the police, the medical team and the support of the court’s intermediary and court preparation officer, Ms Bayaphi,” Madolo said.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos