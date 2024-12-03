Police have opened an inquest docket after an 86-year-old woman and her two grandchildren died in a house fire in Centane on Monday evening.
Three family members killed in Eastern Cape house fire
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda
Police have opened an inquest docket after an 86-year-old woman and her two grandchildren died in a house fire in Centane on Monday evening.
The house, in Mcelwane location in the Gqunqe administrative area, was engulfed in flames at about 10pm.
“Police recovered three charred bodies from the debris,” said police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli.
The bodies are believed to be those of the grandmother and her grandchildren, aged five and 12.
The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.
