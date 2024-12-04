News

Beach safety ramped up for festive season

Zero tolerance on alcohol will be enforced and swimmers urged to stick to designated areas

Premium
By BOMIKAZI MDIYA - 04 December 2024

Coastal municipalities in the Eastern Cape have launched plans and safety measures to prevent drownings at the beaches this summer. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

“MK tried, but I decided I was staying in the ANC”- Dlamini-Zuma
President Cyril Ramaphosa launches SA’s G20 Presidency