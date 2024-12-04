Eastern Cape housing backlog grows
Number of people on the waiting list for homes has increased by 21% since 2019
The number of Eastern Cape residents in dire need of housing is growing, with more than 730,000 beneficiaries in need of shelter...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.