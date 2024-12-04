Get your house in order, Eskom told on day 2 of Nersa hearings in Gauteng

Eskom has been told to get its house in order before burdening the public with its proposed tariff hikes and consider cheaper alternatives for electricity generation.
These were some of the submissions made by civil society, organisations and political parties on the second day of the National Energy Regulator of SA's (Nersa) public hearings in Gauteng. Eskom is asking for:
- a 36.15% tariff increase for the 2025/2026 financial year;
- 11.81% from April 1 2026 to March 31 2027; and
- 9.10% from April 1 2027 to March 31 2028.
As part of the application, Eskom aims to generate R446bn for the 2026 financial year, R495bn in 2027 and R537bn in 2028.
Among those to firmly reject the proposed hikes was Build One SA (Bosa), which staged a small protest outside the Gallagher Convention Centre during the hearings.
"We've come to Nersa to say: 'No way. You must never grant this increase'. Because whatever Nersa grants, you can also add to it what municipalities such as Johannesburg, Mogale and other municipalities across the country will charge additionally," said Bosa leader Mmusi Maimane.
"Municipalities can't pay Eskom because people can't pay municipalities. You are confirming the situation of complete madness. People won't be able to buy electricity, municipalities will default on payments, Eskom will come back to parliament to ask for more money."
Reporter
Image: Khanyisile Ngcobo
Maimane told Eskom to get "its house in order" and focus on cushioning customers against rising electricity costs. He said should Nersa grant Eskom its desired hikes, they would challenge it "at all levels".
"We will oppose it at all levels and I will be the first to look at legal action that will ensue post the matter because it's tantamount to sabotage."
Nompumelelo Madubane from the Bonkgono Community Project questioned Eskom on free basic electricity offered to poorer households.
"Since it was initiated, it has always been 50kW. When will it increase? Year after year, Eskom increases its prices," she said. "No one said we wanted anything for free. We all know we have to pay for electricity and we all want to, but the problem is that it's unaffordable and Eskom refuses to engage with us on this."
Madubane urged Nersa to visit townships around the country to get a true sense of the situation on the ground.
Mudwa "King" Khumalo from the Ubuntu Cultural and Heritage Foundation, said: "Eskom doesn't have a money problem but rather a competency problem."
AfriForum, ActionSA and the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse are also expected to make submissions.
TimesLIVE
