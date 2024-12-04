OPINION | BCM must address concerns flagged at festive season bash
The Buffalo City Metro officially kick-started the festive season on Sunday with the switching on of the lights. Every year, the event draws thousands of revellers who ring in the holiday season with music and colourful light displays...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.