South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) CEO Busisiwe Memela-Khambula has been placed on precautionary suspension on full pay pending the outcome of an investigation into her appointment.
Social development minister Nokuzola Tolashe announced the suspension on Tuesday, saying the precautionary suspension is prompted by the need to conduct an investigation without hindrance or interference given Memela-Khambula’s position as CEO of the agency.
She said the office of the public protector raised serious issues that prompted her to take appropriate action as the executive authority over Sassa.
The decision was important to protect her dignity and integrity, she said, praising the humility the CEO demonstrated when the decision to suspend her was communicated.
Sassa CEO Memela-Khambula suspended pending investigation
Journalist
Image: SA Government/X
MPs slam Sassa’s litany of fraud and corruption cases
Tolashe said the steps taken are to steer Sassa in the right direction and are in the best interest of millions of beneficiaries who depend on social assistance.
“While we deal with a lot of challenges facing Sassa, we want to take decisive decisions that will ensure our work is transparent, effective and efficient and we have an organisation that will assist in fighting hunger and poverty,” she said.
The regional executive manager for Gauteng Themba Matlou has been appointed as the acting CEO until the matter has been concluded.
TimesLIVE
