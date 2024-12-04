'Things haven't been easy': Ditebogo's father speaks of his son's death

The father of five-year-old Ditebogo Phalane Junior, who was shot dead in May this year during a hijacking outside his home in Soshanguve, said things have not been easy.

The man whose world crumbled after the death of his son, finally spoke out on Wednesday morning at the Pretoria north magistrate's court as his son's alleged killers appeared in court.

“Things haven't been easy, so I would be lying if I say things are better. I would be lying if I say we are OK, we are not OK,” he said.

Phalane said his wife was also still struggling.

“It's been tough for her. I recently went back to work and it's a matter of having to leave them alone. With the absence of boy-boy, it's very difficult because his brother misses him.

“Oftentimes he plays with the phone watching his videos, checking on his brother. We had an incident where he would wake up at night just sitting and he would ask where he is,” Phalane said.