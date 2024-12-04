News

Two Mozambican suspects arrested for 'murder of woman in farm attack'

04 December 2024
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
The two suspects face charges of murder, house robbery, attempted rape and related offences. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

Two Mozambican nationals have been arrested for allegedly murdering a 41-year-old woman in a farm attack in Mpumalanga on Monday. 

The woman was strangled and her body was discovered in nearby bushes.

The suspects, aged 34 and 47, are facing charges of murder, house robbery, attempted rape and related offences. They are expected to appear at the Mashishing magistrate's court soon.

According to police, the woman has been identified by her family as Vinolia Sedibe.

Police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli said the arrests emanate from an incident in which two suspects stormed into a farmhouse, held two females hostage and staged a house robbery.

