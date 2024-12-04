Popular Umhlobo Wenene FM presenter Pastor Nomonde Vakalisa died on Wednesday morning.
Loyiso Bala, SABC business manager for the Eastern Cape Combo, made the announcement on the station's show Khanya Gqiyazana.
Bala said further details would be communicated in due course.
Vakalisa, 47, had been ill for some time.
She was a co-host on Umhlobo Wenene's religious programmes.
In a Facebook post, Vakalisa's family described her as a “devoted servant of God, a loving leader and an inspiration to all who had the privilege of knowing her”.
The family said funeral and memorial service arrangements would be announced soon.
Umhlobo Wenene FM presenter Nomonde Vakalisa dies
Image: SUPPLIED
