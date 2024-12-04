News

Umhlobo Wenene FM presenter Nomonde Vakalisa dies

By DispatchLIVE - 04 December 2024
Nomonde Vakalisa.
Nomonde Vakalisa.
Image: SUPPLIED

Popular Umhlobo Wenene FM presenter Pastor Nomonde Vakalisa died on Wednesday morning.

Loyiso Bala, SABC business manager for the Eastern Cape Combo, made the announcement on the station's show Khanya Gqiyazana.

Bala said further details would be communicated in due course.

Vakalisa, 47, had been ill for some time.

She was a co-host on Umhlobo Wenene's religious programmes.

In a Facebook post, Vakalisa's family described her as a “devoted servant of God, a loving leader and an inspiration to all who had the privilege of knowing her”.

The family said funeral and memorial service arrangements would be announced soon. 

DispatchLIVE 

Ukhozi FM presenter Nondumiso Shazi has died

Ukhozi FM's Nondumiso Shazi, who joined the station in 2023, died on Thursday at Addington Hospital in Durban, reportedly after battling headaches ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Two farmers bring saffron to Tunisia amid a changing climate | REUTERS
Longwe Twala appears at the Randburg Magistrates' Court