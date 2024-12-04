News

WATCH | A humanoid robot to help you around the house

By Reuters - 04 December 2024

Meet NEO, the AI-powered robot from 1X, designed for chores, companionship and remote telepresence.

As the race to integrate humanoid robots into daily life intensifies, NEO's creators aim to redefine home technology interaction.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Two farmers bring saffron to Tunisia amid a changing climate | REUTERS
Longwe Twala appears at the Randburg Magistrates' Court