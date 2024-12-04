News

WATCH | Longwe Twala appears in Randburg magistrate's court

By TimesLIVE - 04 December 2024

Courtesy of SABC News

The case against the son of musician and producer Sello "Chicco" Twala, Longwe, resumes on Wednesday after being postponed to afford the investigating officer time to verify personal details.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Two farmers bring saffron to Tunisia amid a changing climate | REUTERS
Longwe Twala appears at the Randburg Magistrates' Court