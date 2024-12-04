The Bhekisisa Health Beat team visits a community suffering the health effects of living near mine waste and finds out whether our new Climate Change Act will make a difference to those affected by air pollution.
COP29 is over, but the destruction of climate change continues.
Residents of Snake Park in Soweto link their lung problems to a nearby mine tailings dam, where toxic waste is stored. And with more frequent floods and winds because of climate change, the dam could burst.
They’ve even blamed the dam for cerebral palsy among children in the community.
It’s possible, say scientists, while Environment Minister Dion George says it’s time for dirty industries to come clean.
Travel with us to Snake Park and hear what the minister has to say about Cape Town’s beaches — and if you’d be paying tax for driving a petrol or diesel car soon.
WATCH | Will SA’s new climate change laws save our beaches — and our health?
The Health Beat team visits a community suffering the health effects of living near mine waste and finds out whether our new Climate Change Act will make a difference to those affected by air pollution.
