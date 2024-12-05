Eastern Cape health department welcomes disbarring of disgraced lawyer Zuko Nonxuba

The Eastern Cape health department has welcomed the Western Cape High Court’s ruling to strike controversial lawyer Zuko Nonxuba from the roll, describing it as “the perfect early Christmas present”.
Nonxuba allegedly submitted dodgy medico-legal claims to the provincial department, amassing millions of rand.
The court ruling comes after the Legal Practice Council (LPC) launched a court bid against him.
Health MEC Ntandokazi Capa’s spokesperson, Mkhululi Ndamase, described Nonxuba as a “disgraced” lawyer.
“After years of allegedly submitting fraudulent medico-legal claims and keeping the lion’s share of settlements meant for his clients, disgraced attorney Zuko Nonxuba has been disbarred,” Ndamase said.
The Eastern Cape government supported the LPC by providing evidence in the case, leading to Nonxuba’s disbarment.
Nonxuba’s shenanigans had been exposed by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and health minister Aaron Motsoaledi.
Between 2012 and 2017, Nonxuba’s firm submitted 44 medico-legal claims worth R497m against the Eastern Cape health department.
“The SIU launched an investigation into medico-legal claims after the National Health Council raised alarm about the number of claims, paving the way for the president to sign proclamation R74 of 2022 authorising the SIU to investigate,” Ndamase said.
Capa has welcomed the decision, calling it a victory for the department, government and the innocent children Nonxuba exploited.
“This is a victory, not only for the department and government but for all the innocent children [with alleged cerebral palsy] he shamelessly robbed,” she said.
“Now that he has been found to have engaged in widespread theft by the Western Cape High Court, we are hopeful that he will also be criminally charged and prosecuted accordingly.
“We welcome the Western Cape High Court decision — this is the perfect early Christmas present.”
The department said Nonxuba’s actions compromised its ability to provide care to millions dependent on the public health system.
“The upfront, lump sum settlements over time became a major threat to the department and, by extension, the provincial government,” Ndamase said.
The provincial health department is pursuing a criminal case against Nonxuba.
The case, which is being heard at the East London Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, is still pending.
DispatchLIVE
Image: LULAMILE FENI
DispatchLIVE
