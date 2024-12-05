Eastern Cape policeman lauded for efforts in putting 16 rapists behind bars

A dedicated Eastern Cape policeman has helped put 16 rapists behind bars and secured 23 life terms.
Warrant Officer Sonwabile Dlomo, an investigator attached to the Serial and Electronic Crime Investigations (SECI) Unit in Zwelitsha, has earned the respect of his peers.
The SA Police Service (SAPS) is observing the 2024 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children by highlighting the work of its men and women in blue who go beyond the call of duty to protect women and children.
As part of the initiative, Dlomo’s tireless efforts are being highlighted.
His childhood dream of becoming a police officer came true when he was enlisted into the service 19 years ago.
His inquisitive mind eventually led him to become a detective and he has been working within the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) environment since 2010.
“To date, Dlomo has secured 23 life terms and 594 years for 16 rapists who are now behind bars,” police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda van Wyk said.
Image: SUPPLIED
DNA links man to rape 14 years ago
In June 2024, the Makhanda high court sentenced Glass Lechesa to six life terms and an additional 125 years’ imprisonment on multiple counts of rape, robbery with aggravated circumstances and common robbery.
Lechesa targeted young girls in and around the areas of Joubertina and Addo; the youngest victim was just 14 years old at the time.
He stalked and attacked these victims in farm areas, robbed and repeatedly raped them before fleeing the scene.
“This serial case landed on Dlomo’s desk for further investigation,” Van Wyk said.
“The suspect was still unknown at that stage, but that did not deter Dlomo from cracking the case.”
Rapist father who threatened to kill daughter gets life imprisonment
Dlomo meticulously pieced together all available leads and, through the application of various investigative techniques, managed to link the suspect to 10 rape cases.
Hot on the suspect’s heels, Dlomo proceeded to the Addo police station to ascertain if there were more rape dockets similar to these 10 cases.
Dlomo’s instinct led him to trace the suspect’s activities during his “cooling off” period. He then found three more cases with a similar modus operandi.
“These cases were eventually added following positive confirmation from the SAPS’s Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL),” Van Wyk said.
“Lechesa’s reign of terror came to an end on April 16 2023, when Dlomo and his team arrested him. They used information they obtained on the location of the suspect.”
East London taxi driver sentenced to two life terms for raping and impregnating girl, 11
Dlomo successfully opposed bail and Lechesa remained in custody until sentencing.
As a SECI investigator, Dlomo’s duties include investigating serial rape cases and sexual crimes committed on electronic mediums, such as the possession, distribution and manufacturing of child pornography.
“In most of my cases, the suspects are unknown at first,” Dlomo said.
“My goal is always to go beyond the call of duty to trace and arrest these suspects to ensure justice prevails for the victims.”
Never fear when Dlomo is near — he will stop at nothing to put more sexual predators behind bars towards a safer and more secure environment for all.
