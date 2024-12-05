FNB introduces contactless payments for local tolls in time for holidays

First National Bank (FNB) has announced that it will no longer accept traditional swipe payments at toll gates in South Africa.



The move is part of a wider effort to enhance security and improve the efficiency of toll payments, especially during the busy festive season when travel peaks.

In an email to customers, FNB said: “We would like to inform you of an important upcoming change to the toll gate payment system across South Africa, effective 1 December 2024. As part of efforts to enhance security and streamline payment processes, South African toll gates will begin migrating from traditional magstripe (swipe) payments to contactless tap functionality.”

Instead of swiping a card at the toll booths, drivers will now need to use contactless-enabled cards or devices, including debit or credit cards that are EMV (Europay, Mastercard, Visa) compliant, smartphones, smartwatches, and wearables like Garmin, Fitbit, Samsung, and Apple.



The change is set to affect major toll routes in South Africa, including the N3 route between Johannesburg and Durban, the N4 route from Pretoria to Komatipoort, and Chapman's Peak and surrounding areas in Cape Town.