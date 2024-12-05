Fochville Lotto Plus winner of R14m plans to get matric and pursue studies

The PowerBall Plus jackpot winner from Fochville in Gauteng who bagged more than R14m in the Tuesday draw plans to complete matric and pursue her studies — “something I couldn’t do after my mother’s passing”, she says.
The festive season started with a bang for the wife and mother of two, who always dreamt of becoming a millionaire and believed her lucky day would come.
“This win means everything to me and my family,” she said.
Her winning ticket was purchased at a Post Office in Fochville where she manually selected her lucky numbers for a wager of just R30.
“One thing I can now do that I couldn’t do before is help my husband, who is a keen farmer, to buy cows and land. We have always wanted to own our home and now that dream is within reach.”
Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner.
“We are overjoyed to celebrate another success story. This win is a testament to the life-changing opportunities the national lottery brings players South Africa. We wish our winner all the best on this exciting new journey,” she said.
With tickets valid for 365 days from the draw date, players have been encouraged to keep their tickets safe and claim their prizes promptly.
“Write your name and ID number on the back of your ticket for added security.
“As the festive celebrations begin, who will be next to experience a life-changing win? Your dreams could be just one ticket away,” added Mabuza.
