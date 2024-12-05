News

My mother’s boyfriend raped me repeatedly, girl, 12, tells court

Premium
By ZIYANDA ZWENI - 05 December 2024

While the country is observing 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence, a 12-year-old East London girl is testifying in court how her mother’s boyfriend allegedly repeatedly raped her...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Former Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appears in court
SAFA President Danny Jordaan and his two accused appear in court