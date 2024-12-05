OPINION | Creative ways must be found to address housing crisis
The constitution says everyone has a right to access adequate housing and the state has an obligation to take “reasonable” legislative and other measures “within its resources” to progressively realise the right...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.