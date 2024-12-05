News

Public protector launches probe into McKenzie's R800k Paris Olympics trip

05 December 2024
Innocentia Nkadimeng
Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie's Paris Olympics trip is back in the spotlight.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The public protector's office has announced an investigation into allegations of possible misuse of state funds by sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie after a complaint lodged by the EFF regarding his trip to the Olympic Games in Paris early this year.

This is linked to the R804,590.71 spent by the department on McKenzie's trip, which included:

  • R215,976 for flights;
  • R113,271 for accommodation; and
  • R454,005 for ground transport.

“The issue for investigation by the public protector is whether McKenzie acted in a manner inconsistent with his office by misusing public funds on an international trip to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France. If so, whether such conduct is improper as envisaged in section 182(1) of the constitution and constitutes a violation of clause 2.1(a),(b), (c) and (d) and clause 2.3 (c), (b), (c) and (h) of the Executive Ethics Code,” the letter reads.

“The investigation team is gathering and collecting information and evidence pertaining to this complaint, as well as analysing the minister's response to the allegations against him.”

The EFF has accused McKenzie of misusing state funds for personal gain, with some even labelling him a “liar” for his alleged lack of transparency regarding the trip's expenses.

“The expenditure was extensive and puzzling as the figures and what they relate to seem to expose exorbitant and unethical use of taxpayers' money,” EFF spokesperson Leigh-Anne Mathys said.

“Figures such as R454,005 for ground transportation and R215,976 for flights are a revelation of what can only be described as looting, as McKenzie clearly took a large cohort of his associates as these figures could not possibly account for an individual.”

However, McKenzie has defended his spending.

“The rules of travelling are not written by Gayton McKenzie. I don't sit with a laptop and book a flight. I can't come here and plead guilty for rules I did not set. I saved money by not spending 19 days [in Paris]. The president approved my travel,” he said.

