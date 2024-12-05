News

‘The December capital’ has lots on offer to fall in love with

Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency unveils host of activities to enjoy during festive season

Premium
By ANELISA GUSHA - 05 December 2024

An unforgettable summer is in store with a vibrant array of activities unveiled by the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Health Beat #25 | SA’s new climate change laws save our beaches — and our ...
Vietnam court upholds death sentence for tycoon Truong My Lan | REUTERS