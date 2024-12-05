Community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha, Mbhashe mayor Samkelo Janda, council speaker Babalwa Majavu and Amathole district police commissioner Major-General Ngangema Xakavu visited the Mente family, condemning the violence.
Nqatha expressed concern about crime spreading from towns to villages and called for community co-operation with the police.
He said the police had informed him that they were already investigating persons of interest.
“We call upon the community to work with police and share information without revealing their identities,” Nqatha said.
Janda said gun violence, initially concentrated in the Willowvale CBD, was now spreading to remote villages.
“Willowvale is under siege,” he said, citing other mass shootings and killings.
Nqatha possible links to taxi turf wars, extortion and drug-related crimes were being investigated.
The motive behind the Mente family killings remains unclear.
Mente family spokesperson Anthony Madikane expressed concern about possible future attacks.
“We don’t know if they will come and kill again as we don’t even know why they killed our four loved ones.”
The family has requested government assistance to ensure a dignified send-off for the victims, with the funeral scheduled for December 13.
DispatchLIVE
Traditional leaders live in fear after colleague and three brothers gunned down near Willowvale
Image: 123RF/ Jaromír Chalabala
Eastern Cape traditional leaders are living in fear after the brutal murder of a colleague and three of his brothers.
Nkosi Mshumayeli Jongidinga Mente and his brothers, Gcinumzi, Sindile and Avumile, were shot dead in Mente village, Willowvale, on Wednesday afternoon.
This brings the total number of traditional leaders killed in the past four years to six.
Nkosi Zanenkululeko Salakuphathwa, speaking on behalf of amaXhosa King Ahlangene Sigcawu, urged the provincial and national governments to intervene.
“We live in fear, unsure of who will be the next target and why,” he said.
“These attacks instil fear among us, hindering our ability to perform our duties effectively.”
Toddler shot dead in his aunt’s arms
Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Siphokazi Mawisa said the victims had been travelling in a Toyota Cross when two Toyota Avanza vehicles appeared, dropping off four individuals who allegedly carried out the shooting.
The police found the bodies of the four brothers, aged between 34 and 59, near the river bank.
“The headman and his siblings were travelling towards the Willowvale CBD when the two Toyota Avanza vehicles appeared from different directions,” Mawisa said.
“It is alleged that these Avanza vehicles dropped two people from each car next to the road.
“The two vehicles then turned back in the directions they had come from.
“One of the Avanza vehicles allegedly came back and stopped the Toyota Cross and gunshots were heard.
“Three victims were [found] inside the vehicle and one was out of it.”
'Things haven't been easy': Ditebogo's father speaks of his son's death
Community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha, Mbhashe mayor Samkelo Janda, council speaker Babalwa Majavu and Amathole district police commissioner Major-General Ngangema Xakavu visited the Mente family, condemning the violence.
Nqatha expressed concern about crime spreading from towns to villages and called for community co-operation with the police.
He said the police had informed him that they were already investigating persons of interest.
“We call upon the community to work with police and share information without revealing their identities,” Nqatha said.
Janda said gun violence, initially concentrated in the Willowvale CBD, was now spreading to remote villages.
“Willowvale is under siege,” he said, citing other mass shootings and killings.
Nqatha possible links to taxi turf wars, extortion and drug-related crimes were being investigated.
The motive behind the Mente family killings remains unclear.
Mente family spokesperson Anthony Madikane expressed concern about possible future attacks.
“We don’t know if they will come and kill again as we don’t even know why they killed our four loved ones.”
The family has requested government assistance to ensure a dignified send-off for the victims, with the funeral scheduled for December 13.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos