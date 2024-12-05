News

WATCH | Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula matter postponed to January 20 2025

By TimesLIVE - 05 December 2024

Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was back in court on Thursday facing 12 counts of corruption and one of money laundering. The matter has been postponed until January 20 2025.

Former Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appears in court
SAFA President Danny Jordaan and his two accused appear in court