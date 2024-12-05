Courtesy of SABC News
Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was back in court on Thursday facing 12 counts of corruption and one of money laundering. The matter has been postponed until January 20 2025.
WATCH | Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula matter postponed to January 20 2025
