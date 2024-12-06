News

12-million litres of water lost daily to illegal use

06 December 2024
Koena Mashale
Journalist
Kagiso Manganye, Joburg Water Deep South regional manager, says about 40,000 households in 44 informal settlements were tapping into municipal water supplies without authorisation.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Joburg Water says it is losing 12-million litres of water daily due to illegal connections made by informal settlement residents in some parts of the south of the  city.

Speaking during a media tour at the Orange Farm reservoir yesterday, Joburg Water’s Deep South regional manager Kagiso Manganye said the water loss was tied to about 40,000 households in 44 informal settlements tapping into the municipal supply without authorisation.

“There are quite a number of informal settlements we’ve identified with illegal connections to our system. The total households involved is estimated to be around 40,000. From the illegal connections, we’re losing about 12-million litres of water per day. That’s a substantial loss.”

Manganye emphasised Joburg Water’s daily allocation of 1,500 megalitres from Rand Water is stretched, and illegal connections were adding to the strain.

“We provide informal settlements with about 1.4-million litres of water daily through tanks, but illegal connections far exceed the supply,” he said.

The tour, organised by the water utility,  aimed to provide insights into the challenges of managing water supplies.

