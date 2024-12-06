He said almost half of all children in SA grew up in single-parent homes because of absent fathers.
Ace Ncobo launches search for one million good men
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Former Fifa official Ace Ncobo, organiser of the Men’s Fireside Conversations, said the initiative had been started in response to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call for men to fight gender-based violence.
Ncobo, who is the chair of the Ubuntu Transformation Foundation, said the initiative was being held in collaboration with Arena Holdings, the department of social development and SABC.
Ncobo said the initiative’s mission was to get men who were good role models as fathers, providers and protectors to join together to fight GBV.
“We aim to unearth all the exemplary men in every community and showcase them to the nation, thereby creating an open vault of positive role models that boys can look up to and emulate, especially those without father figures in their lives.”
He said almost half of all children in SA grew up in single-parent homes because of absent fathers.
“Stats SA recently published a report indicating that more than 40% of boy children live in households where there’s a woman only as a parent.
“While we do call upon fathers to play their roles in the lives of their children, we know that it’s a tough call, hence our focus is on creating this open vault.”
Ncobo launched a petition of an envisaged million signatures to open a space for men who want to end GBV.
“Many men do want to participate in and show support for campaigns against GBV but have no direct access to organisations in that space.
“An online signature campaign not only raises awareness but gives men an opportunity to make a lifetime commitment to fight GBV.
“It is also our response to the call by the president for men to play an active role in this fight, and it starts with signing the pledge.”
Social development acting spokesperson Bathembu Futshane said: “First, the Men’s Fireside Conversations are an amplification of the government’s efforts to get men to be partners in the fight against gender-based violence and femicide.
“It seeks to find strategic partners like the UTF [Ubuntu Transformation Foundation] who can take the message to communities in our quest.”
Futshane said while GBV would be the main focus, other issues would not be overlooked.
“We cannot underestimate the intersection between alcohol abuse and GBV, as research has proven.
“Most of the topics to be discussed will be how do we get men to come on board to protect women and children.
“The government has also identified GBV hotspots where there is violence against women and children.
“One of these is Butterworth, and we are trying to make sure we target these places while we link and partner with other stakeholders.”
The launch of the Men’s Fireside Conversations will take place on Saturday in Ngxutyana Village, Willowvale.
Ncobo has invited respected Eastern Cape men and elders to lead and take charge of the Men’s Fireside Conversations, with the goal of it being spread to all nine provinces.
The speakers include Dr Mthembeni Tebelele, Mlibo Qoboshiyane, Rev Andile Mbethe and Luthando Bara.
