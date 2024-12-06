News

Hawks rescue teen ‘trafficked’ to SA from Mozambique two years ago

By TIMESLIVE - 06 December 2024
The teen was allegedly held against her will by a 38-year-old man. Stock photo.
A teenage girl who was allegedly trafficked from Mozambique to South Africa two years ago has been rescued by the Hawks.

A 38-year-old foreign national was arrested on Thursday by a multidisciplinary team at his residence in Vanrhynsdorp, about 300km north of Cape Town.

"The team received information about a foreign national who allegedly kept a 17-year-old girl at his residence against her will," said Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Siyabulela Vukubi.

"The team proceeded to the suspect's residence in Vanrhynsdorp and on entering the premises they found the victim. Investigations revealed she was allegedly trafficked from Mozambique to South Africa two years ago."

The teenager was taken for a medical examination and then to a place of safety.

The suspect will make his first appearance at the Vredendal magistrate's court on Monday on charges of trafficking in persons and contravention of the Immigration Act.

