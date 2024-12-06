She sustained physical injuries and said the scar on her face made it difficult for her to consult with clients.
She also told the court that as a result of the accident she left the catering business she had partnered with her sister.
To strengthen her case, Gwebu brought the services of an oral and plastic surgeon, a neurologist, a ophthalmologist and a clinical psychologist among others.
Gwebu told the court that being a traditional healer requires sensitivity and the ability to appropriately receive and interact with clients. She said this involves undergoing specific rituals, such as the dancing ritual, and training in identifying and using traditional fruits for rituals and treatments, which necessitates the ability to smell and taste.
"The plaintiff has suffered a significant loss of income as a direct consequence of the severe injuries sustained in the collision," read the judgment.
"The plaintiff’s loss of smell and taste, critical senses required for her role as a traditional healer, has substantially compromised her ability to perform her professional duties."
Judge L Coetzee said R1.2m was "fair and appropriate".
"Having considered the plaintiff's injuries, necessary future medical treatment, prognosis, expert assessments and applicable case law, the court finds an award of R1.2m is fair and appropriate in the circumstances."
SowetanLIVE
Judge tells RAF to pay traditional healer R1.2m after losing her senses of smell and taste
Reporter
Image: 123RF
The Mpumalanga high court has ordered the Road Accident Fund (RAF) to pay a traditional healer R1.2m for loss of earnings after her senses of smell and taste were affected in a car accident.
Nokuthula Gwebu was involved in a car accident two years ago and the RAF initially conceded to her claim for general damages and future medical expenses. However, it disputed her claim for loss of earnings and questioned her income as a traditional healer, including her catering business, which it doubted had existed before the accident.
According to the court judgment delivered recently, Gwebu contended the collision has significantly impaired her ability to perform her duties as a traditional healer due to a loss of smell and taste which are important in her profession. She also claimed her catering business was disrupted as a result of her injuries.
