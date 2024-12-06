New pool a Christmas miracle for children’s home
After bitter disappointment when first contractor abandoned job, two good Samaritans bring hope and joy
The Greensleeves Children’s Trust celebrated the completion of its new swimming pool with a party for more than 100 children who got to swim, enjoy a jumping castle, slippy slides, cookie decorating and horse rides on Wednesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.