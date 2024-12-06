Thieving Eastern Cape attorney finally struck from roll
After 15 years, multiple complaints of fraud and misconduct catch up with Zuko Nonxuba
Notorious attorney Zuko Nonxuba — repeatedly exposed by the Dispatch for more than a decade for stealing funds meant for the care of disabled children — has finally been struck from the roll of attorneys for his “dishonesty and lack of integrity”...
