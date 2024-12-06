News

WATCH LIVE | Janusz Walus parole status update

By TimesLIVE - 06 December 2024

Courtesy of SABC News

The ministers of justice, home affairs, correctional services and the Presidency are leading a media briefing on Friday on the parole status of Janusz Walus, the Polish immigrant who in 1993 murdered SACP leader Chris Hani outside his home in Dawn Park, Ekurhuleni.

