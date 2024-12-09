News

Child among three killed in horrific Eastern Cape crash

By DispatchLIVE - 09 December 2024

A trip to town with his dad ended in tragedy when a little boy was killed in a horrific crash in the Eastern Cape on Monday.

Three people died and six others sustained severe injuries in a head-on collision involving a bakkie and a seven-seater Toyota on the N2 near Butterworth.

The deceased, all occupants of the Toyota, were the four-year-old boy, the male driver and another adult male.

The bakkie’s driver and passenger were among those rushed to hospital with severe injuries.

“This is a very horrible accident,” Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said.

“The four-old-boy was travelling to town with his father when the accident occurred.

“The dad is believed to be among those who are severely injured and he is fighting for his life in hospital.”

Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and wished those in hospital a speedy recovery.

“He is calling on road users to obey the road rules so that we can avoid accidents like head-on collisions,” Binqose said.

