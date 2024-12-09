Ihlumelo foundation holds GBV campaign in Duncan Village

Nosipho Marwexu-Toto said she learnt a lot about GBV and, most importantly, to speak up.
“Both men and women should not keep quiet when they are being abused,” she said.
She said children at the event related incidents of GBV and mentioned Nosicelo Mtebeni and Uyinene Mrwetyana who lost their lives.
University of Fort Hare intern social worker Anathi Mjoji said that substance abuse was one of the leading influencers of GBV in communities.
“Most cases that are happening in homes are driven by substance abuse. It comes in different forms even though in communities it is commonly seen as physical abuse,” he said.
Mjoji said it could be categorised as emotional and financial abuse.
“A lot of people do get financially abused but they do not recognise it. People from villages do also experience emotional abuse without them being aware of it,” he said.
As 16 days of activism against abuse is under way, the Ihlumelo foundation in Duncan Village took matters into its own hands to host an education and awareness programme for residents.
The event included a play by children who narrated a gender-based violence storyline and held discussions on the issue.
It attracted more than 150 women, children and men who poured their hearts out with suggestions on finding solutions to GBV.
Nceba Siteto said the event brought to life what GBV looked like.
He said GBV contributed extensively to mental-health-related matters.
“They touched on various early signs of what to look for when a person is being potentially abused and how to assist them.”
The foundation’s social worker, Sakhele Sololo, said this was not the first event they had held during the 16 days of activism.
“This was for all stakeholders who are fighting against GBV to come together to create awareness.
“What is significant about this event is to bring people from the community together to interact and find the sources that fuel GBV and to find solutions,” he said.
Sololo said since the issues were being faced by the community, solutions would also come from the community.
“They are interactive and solutions that are coming from them are the ones that will guide us on how we can assist as the foundation.”
He said while working in the community they had seen a rise in cases.
“People are reporting these cases and we can refer them to relevant offices including counselling and the police,” Sololo said.
Foundation founder Vuyolwethu Magadlela said they worked with community structures including the office of the councillor that was supporting the organisation.
“In schools, we assist pupils when they drop in their academics to find out what is the root cause, and in most cases it is the witnessing of GBV.
“When we find out that their case is serious, we refer them to the relevant office to get counselling,” he said.
