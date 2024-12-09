Police have launched a manhunt for more than 10 men who went on a shooting rampage and bombed four ATMs at the newly built Peddie Convenience Centre on the N2 in Peddie.
The incident is believed to have happened at about 2am on Saturday.
The Dispatch has been informed that the “sophisticated” gang of criminals, entered the store wearing balaclavas and held night shift staff hostage and bombed two Absa ATMs, a Capitec and a Nedbank ATM, before hitting the OK Express store’s safe and making off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
More than 40 cartridges and two live rounds were found in the scene.
According to a statement released on Monday, DA MPL Jane Cowley alleges police members were unable to stop the attack, as the officers were significantly outnumbered and outgunned.
“This brazen incident resulted in several buildings being vandalised. Reports suggest that the criminals, numbering in the dozens, travelled in about 30 vehicles from Mthatha to execute this organised assault,” Cowley alleged.
The crime scene is less than 5km from the police station.
Police are yet to respond to the matter.
More on this in tomorrow’s edition of the Daily Dispatch newspaper.
Manhunt launched for gang that bombed four ATMs in Peddie
