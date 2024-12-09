Nzimande urges WSU to work with Palestinian scientists
Minister speaks at award ceremony celebrating academic and research excellence at university
One of the Eastern Cape’s leading research institutions, Walter Sisulu University, could find itself working with Palestinian scientists if the wishes of science, technology and innovation minister Prof Blade Nzimande are realised. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.