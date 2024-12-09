News

OPINION | Finally, justice is served on SA’s Teflon lawyer

09 December 2024
Editorial Comment
None

The proverb that begins “the mills of God grind slow” has application in SA, where consequences are slow to catch up with wrongdoers. Unfortunately, the proverbial similarity ends there...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Shots fired! Looks like Malema fires a gun from stage at EFF afterparty
Jay-Z responds to rape allegations, calling it blackmail | NewsNation Prime