DispatchLIVE
PAC stalwart John Nyathi Pokela reburied at Sterkspruit
Image: SUPPLIED
The remains of late liberation struggle stalwart John Nyathi Pokela were reburied in Sterkspruit at the weekend.
Pokela was honoured with a special official provincial funeral category 2 on Saturday.
Eastern Cape acting premier Nonkqubela Pieters delivered the eulogy at the reburial ceremony.
Pokela, who died in Zimbabwe in 1985, was the chair of the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) and spent more than a decade on Robben Island for his activities as a member of the Azanian People’s Liberation Army, then known as Poqo.
He is remembered for the vital role he played in forging unity within the PAC.
His remains were among those of the 42 ANC and PAC combatants that were exhumed and repatriated from Zambia and Zimbabwe.
Their remains were ceremoniously welcomed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in September 2024 at Freedom Park, Pretoria.
At the time, Ramaphosa highlighted that the government was making every effort to preserve the nation’s liberation heritage.
“We must honour all those who authored this history by taking part in the struggle to free our country,” he said.
“This we must continue to do because our freedom can never be taken for granted.
“We must continue to honour those men and women whose love for their country and its people motivated them to sacrifice their lives for freedom.”
DispatchLIVE
