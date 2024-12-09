News

WATCH LIVE | Malema and bodyguard’s firearm discharge case

By TimesLIVE - 09 December 2024

Courtesy of SABC News

EFF leader Julius Malema and his co-accused Adriaan Snyman are back in the East London regional court on Monday. 

Malema is charged with the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharging a firearm in a built-up area or public place, reckless endangerment of people and property, and failing to take reasonable precautions to avoid danger to people or property.

Snyman, the EFF leader’s bodyguard, is charged with failing to take reasonable precautions to avoid danger to people or property, and providing a firearm or ammunition to someone not allowed to possess it.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Malema and bodyguard’s public firearm discharge case
Longwe Twala appears at the Randburg Magistrates' Court