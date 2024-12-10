A body, believed to be that of a 22-year-old man who went missing on Sunday, has been recovered in the Kei River Mouth area, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said on Tuesday.
NSRI Kei Mouth station commander Monica Maroun said the body was recovered on Monday afternoon during an ongoing search effort involving the SA Police Service, Police K9 Search and Rescue and NSRI rescue swimmers.
“The body was taken into the care of the police and government health forensic pathology services,” Maroun said.
“Condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased.
“Though formal identification is pending, it’s believed the body is that of the local 22-year-old man who went missing in the water at Kei River Mouth on Sunday while swimming with friends.”
Body found after 22-year-old went missing at Kei River Mouth
Image: 123RF/benaung
The NSRI Kei Mouth was activated on Sunday after reports of a drowning in progress.
An off-duty lifeguard, on holiday in the area, entered the water to search for the missing man.
“NSRI Kei Mouth rescue swimmers, Kwag [Kei Watch Action Group], and the SAPS responded. NSRI East London was placed on alert,” Maroun said.
The lifeguard and NSRI rescue swimmers conducted free-dive searches, while NSRI Kei Mouth and Kwag members scoured the shoreline.
Police K9 Search and Rescue, assisted by the NSRI, continued the search until the body was found.
