Correctional services needs R36bn to build new prisons to address overcrowding
Image: Freddy Mavundla
Correctional services minister Pieter Groenewald has revealed the department requires an estimated R36bn in capital allocation to construct new correctional centres to end overcrowding.
This was revealed in a recent parliamentary Q&A session as the department grapples with an average overcrowding rate of about 46%.
To address this, Groenewald emphasised the need to construct an additional 50,000 bed spaces.
“This requires the construction of 100 new correctional centres with a bed space capacity of 500 each, or alternatively 50 new correctional centres with a bed space of 1,000 each,” Groenewald said.
According to the 2022/23 Property & Construction Africa Cost Guide, 1,000 inmate bed spaces for a medium correctional centre would cost about R680,000 to R725,000 per bedspace, while 500 inmate bed spaces for a medium correctional centre would cost R725,000 to R810,000 per bed space.
A high/maximum security correctional centre would cost R1m to R1.4m per bed space.
Groenewald acknowledged the fiscal environment is not conducive to meeting this requirement.
Despite the challenges, the department has made efforts to increase bed space capacity, with the addition of 2,788 beds from 104,558 beds in September 2023 to 107,346 beds in July 2024. However, Groenewald said more beds are needed.
“The need to increase the national bed space capacity is receiving attention through the construction of new facilities, the upgrade of outmoded facilities, regaining lost bed space and refurbishment of dilapidated facilities under the auspices of allocated funding from the National Treasury.”
Groenewald revealed there are two ongoing projects aimed at constructing more correctional facilities to address overcrowding.
“The project for the construction of a 500 bed correctional centre at Burgersdorp was handed over to a contractor during April 2022, and it is expected to be finalised during 2026.
“In Parys, a construction contract was terminated during February 2023 due to poor performance of the contractor. The Development Bank of Southern Africa appointed a replacement contractor during December 2023. The site was handed over and the expected completion date is 2026.”
