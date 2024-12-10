Donate a book to Dispatch campaign and help change lives

The Dispatch marketing office is joyfully overflowing with boxes of preloved literacy, which will be donated to relevant 2024 Local Hero winners on World Read Aloud Day in February 2025.
On Wednesday last week, self-identifying “book hoarder” Michelle Henning, 54, from Gonubie, arrived at the Beacon Bay offices with her bakkie and trailer packed with about 100 boxes of novels, cookbooks, autobiographies and more.
Dispatch marketing co-ordinator Yondela Ndlebe said: “It was an incredibly proud and heartwarming moment. Every book donated has the potential to change a life by inspiring a love of reading, opening doors to knowledge, and supporting education.
“It’s a simple way to make a big difference and to invest in the future of our communities.”
Officially launched in November as part of Arena Cares, readers can drop off their books at the designated collection box at the Dispatch offices in Beacon Bay until January 22.
Henning said she nearly sent the entire collection to recyclers but her mother stopped her and showed her an advert in the Dispatch newspaper.
“I cannot get it over my heart to see books being destroyed, I am a book lover. I was going to take the books for recycling but my mother told me that the Dispatch was taking book donations.”
A former bookkeeper, Henning said her love for literacy began at an early age.
In 2005, she took a brief hiatus when she moved to Cape Town but returned to the hobby in 2011, when she moved back home to the metro.
Her charity shop, Whistle and Wags, ran for six months in 2019, which she attributed to one of her literacy treasure troves.
She opened a shop, SA Bookkeeper, in 2023 but closed the store at the start of this year due to “personal responsibilities”.
“Reading is so good for the mind and the soul. The knowledge you get from a book cannot be replaced by an app.
“When I still had my bookshop, people used to say they loved the feel, touch and smell of a physical book.”
The first drive in 2022 amassed a total of 400 books, in 2023 this grew to 1,500 — donated over two days in February 2024 to Greenpoint Secondary School in Buffalo Flats, Laerskool Kuswag in Sunnyridge, Pefferville Primary School and three 2023 Local Heroes — the Mxolisi Hoboyi Foundation, Future Roses Care Centre and the Sister Aidan Memorial Centre.
Hoboyi said that about 800 high school pupils benefited from the donation of close to 500 books to a school in Tsolo.
“It was very exciting, the matrics benefited from the subject-specific books on mathematics, English and science.
“The end goal is to enhance the level of learning, we as businesses and organisations need to assist government institutions, as government cannot address the problems faced by schools alone.
“Most students are coming from poor backgrounds. I normally borrow Madiba’s words ‘Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world’.
“If we invest in education we are a part of developing the entire country.”
The Donate a Book campaign is an Arena collective initiative, with collections in Gqeberha, Johannesburg, Mbombela, Durban, Port Alfred, Mthatha, Komani and Cape Town, Daily Dispatch support services manager Nalita Nayo said.
“The Arena Cares programme and its Donate a Book campaign is a part of the broader corporate social investment programme to do good, especially in communities where our operations are located, and from which we draw talent, energy and profits.
“The book donation was our way of showing appreciation to the organisations that have been fully hands-on in trying to better the community.
“The response we have been receiving is awesome and we are happy to see how the public has responded so positively,” Nayo said.
- Please note the Dispatch offices will be closed over the festive period from December 24 until January 6 2025.
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
