The correctional services department is grappling with an alarming 46% average overcrowding rate, according to minister Pieter Groenewald.
Apart from overcrowding, poor conditions in facilities and a shortage of staff are among the issues faced by most centres.
The department's portfolio committee visited prisons in Gauteng recently. Portfolio chairperson Kgomotso Ramolobeng said some prisons had high numbers of undocumented foreigners.
“The executive authority must have bilateral meetings with foreign missions to mitigate the set-up,” she said.
TimesLIVE reported a Commission for Gender Equality inspection of correctional facilities has found a lack of understanding on how to cater for LGBTQI+ and mentally ill inmates. Sexual assault in some prisons is also a serious concern. The department registered 1,805 sexual assault complaints throughout the country in 2023.
In February, the Mangaung Correctional Centre could not accommodate inmates awaiting trial and could only accommodate a maximum of 2,927 inmates due to overcrowding. Rustenburg correctional centre was observed to be overcrowded by 124%, while also accommodating inmates from Kutama Sinthumule Correctional Centre.
The department has made efforts to increase capacity with the addition of 2,788 beds between September 2023 and July this year. However, Groenewald said there is a need to construct 50,000 more bed spaces.
“The need to increase national bed-space capacity is receiving attention through the construction of new facilities, upgrading of outmoded facilities, regaining lost bed space and refurbishment of dilapidated facilities under the auspices of allocated funding from the National Treasury,” he said.
The department needs an estimated R36bn to build new correctional centres to end overcrowding.
POLL | What should be done to address overcrowding in prisons?
Image: 123RF
The correctional services department is grappling with an alarming 46% average overcrowding rate, according to minister Pieter Groenewald.
Apart from overcrowding, poor conditions in facilities and a shortage of staff are among the issues faced by most centres.
The department's portfolio committee visited prisons in Gauteng recently. Portfolio chairperson Kgomotso Ramolobeng said some prisons had high numbers of undocumented foreigners.
“The executive authority must have bilateral meetings with foreign missions to mitigate the set-up,” she said.
TimesLIVE reported a Commission for Gender Equality inspection of correctional facilities has found a lack of understanding on how to cater for LGBTQI+ and mentally ill inmates. Sexual assault in some prisons is also a serious concern. The department registered 1,805 sexual assault complaints throughout the country in 2023.
In February, the Mangaung Correctional Centre could not accommodate inmates awaiting trial and could only accommodate a maximum of 2,927 inmates due to overcrowding. Rustenburg correctional centre was observed to be overcrowded by 124%, while also accommodating inmates from Kutama Sinthumule Correctional Centre.
The department has made efforts to increase capacity with the addition of 2,788 beds between September 2023 and July this year. However, Groenewald said there is a need to construct 50,000 more bed spaces.
“The need to increase national bed-space capacity is receiving attention through the construction of new facilities, upgrading of outmoded facilities, regaining lost bed space and refurbishment of dilapidated facilities under the auspices of allocated funding from the National Treasury,” he said.
The department needs an estimated R36bn to build new correctional centres to end overcrowding.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos